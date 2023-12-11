A cyclist has died after a crash in Carrickfergus on Sunday 10 December.

The accident involving the male cyclist, 45, and a car happened on the New Line road shortly before 9.30am.

The man who died was from the Newtownabbey area.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

PSNI Sergeant Green said: “Shortly before 9.30, it was reported that a cyclist and a car were involved in the incident. Sadly the cyclist, from the Newtownabbey area, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The New Line in Carrickfergus which was closed, has since reopened.

Police are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision, and would ask anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed what happened, or who may have captured mobile phone or dash-cam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 587 10/12/23.

