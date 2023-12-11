A second man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Odhrán Kelly. Shane Harte, 31, of Headington House in Lurgan in accused of murdering the 23-year-old nursing assistant in the early hours of Sunday 3 December. Appearing before Lisburn Magistrates' Court during a brief hearing, a PSNI detective said he could connect Harte to the charge. Dressed in a black hooded coat, the accused stood in the dock and didn’t speak.

Shane Harte Credit: Pacemaker

No application for bail was made and Harte is due to appear before Craigavon Crown Court in January. None of Odhrán Kelly’s family were in court for Monday’s hearing. The victim’s funeral took place in his hometown on Sunday. Another 31-year-old man, Gary Damien Scullion, from Edward Street in Lurgan, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates' Court on Friday also charged with the murder. Two women were remanded in custody last week charged with assisting in the disposal of Odhran’s body which was found next to a burning car. Andrea Catherine Theresa Stevenson, 43, from Edward Street in Lurgan, and 36-year-old Stephanie McClelland, from Shan Slieve in the town, are due to appear in court again later this month.

