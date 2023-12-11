A 31 year old man has been charged with the murder of Odhrán Kelly.

He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday 11 December.

Another 31 year old man was previously charged with murder and two women, aged 43 and 36, have also been charged with assisting an offender.

Mr Kelly's body was found beside a burning car in Maple Court, Lurgan last week.

Yesterday, hundreds of mourners attended his funeral.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.