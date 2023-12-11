Play Brightcove video

Stormont finance talks

Stormont's largest parties will attend talks with the Secretary of State later to discuss the pressure on public financesChris Heaton Harris has said negotiations with the DUP on the post-Brexit Windsor Framework have not concluded, playing down recent speculation that Stormont could return before Christmas.

It is estimated that departments need hundreds of millions in extra funding to maintain public services at their current level and just as much to settle a series of public sector pay disputes.

Murder charge

A 31 year old man is to appear in court later charged with the murder of Odhrán Kelly in Lurgan.

His body was found beside a burning car in Maple Court, a week ago.

Another man, also aged 31, has already been charged in court with the killing.

Yesterday, hundreds of mourners attended Mr Kelly's funeral in Lurgan.

Fatal crash in Carrickfergus

A 45 year old cyclist has died following a crash in Carrickfergus.

The man was cycling along the New Line road around half past 9 yesterday morning when he was involved in a collision with a car.

Police have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.

Northern Ireland Business

Northern Ireland's private sector continued to feel the pinch last month with new orders falling for the sixth month in a row.

According to Ulster Bank, demand for exports also weakened during November and at a faster pace than the previous month.

