A man in his 30s has died following a single-vehicle road crash in Armoy, County Antrim, police have said.

The crash occurred near the Coolkeeran Road after 23:30pm on Sunday.

The collision involved a single car, a silver Peugeot 207 with a lone driver.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from other emergency services and first aid was provided at the scene.“A man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries where he sadly passed away. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.“Local diversions were in place for a time – however the road has since reopened to traffic. A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding what happened is ongoing.“Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1912 10/12/23.”

