Play Brightcove video

Healthcare worker attacks

There have been more than 50,000 attacks on healthcare workers here in the past five years.

According to figures released from the Department of Health, the highest number of attacks has been during this year with almost 11,000 incidents.

A new framework is being launched by the Department to help tackle violence and aggression towards staff with plans for risk assessments and regular training.

Political talks continue

A second day of discussions continue today around the government's offer of a financial package worth billions to help Northern Ireland and support the return of the Executive.

The pledge from Chris Heaton-Harris came during talks with the five main parties yesterday.

Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill said the offer does not touch the surface.

Jeffrey Donaldson said it does not go far enough.

Dentist services

The British Dental Service in Northern Ireland has warned that the future of dental services will not survive without reform and funding.

It says the service is shrinking due to a lack of investment and that it is patients who will pay the price.

Man die after single vehicle crash in Armoy

A man in his 30s has died following a single vehicle crash in Armoy.

It happened shortly after 11.30pm on Sunday, 10 December

The man was rushed to hospital where he was treated for his injuries but died a short time later.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.