A woman has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice by detectives investigating the murder of Odhrán Kelly in Co Armagh. Police are also carrying out a number of searches in the Lurgan area in relation to the death. Mr Kelly, a 23-year-old nursing assistant, was found dead beside a burning car in Maple Court in Lurgan in the early hours of December 3. A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that a 30-year-old woman had been arrested on Wednesday.

Two men have already appeared in court charged with murdering Mr Kelly. Shane Harte, 31, from Headington House in Lurgan, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday. Gary Damien Scullion, 31, from Edward Street in the Co Armagh town, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court last week. Both have been remanded in custody. Two women also appeared in court last week charged with assisting an offender in relation to Mr Kelly’s murder. Stephanie McClelland, 36, of Shan Slieve in Lurgan, and Andrea Catherine Theresa Stevenson, 43, of Edward Street, also in Lurgan, were remanded in custody. Mr Kelly’s funeral took place on Sunday while a vigil for him took place last week.

