The Northern Ireland Housing Executive has started building its first new houses in almost 25 years.

Six semi-detached homes will be built at Sunningdale Gardens in north Belfast.

Part of a new build scheme, the homes will be built using modern methods of construction and ultra-low energy building techniques.

Housing Executive Chief Executive, Grainia Long, said: “We are very excited to see work begin on these modern homes, which we hope will offer a blueprint for the future of social housing.

“We are not just building new homes for our tenants for the first time in a generation.

“We are building future-proofed homes that will be constructed to a standard beyond that of current building regulations in Northern Ireland.

“Making sure our tenants have homes that are safe, warm and dry is always our priority and this pilot pairs that with our commitment to reaching net zero.

“The ultra-low energy building methods being used to construct these houses will mean our tenants benefit from improved energy efficiency and a reduction in carbon emissions, lower heating bills, savings from reduced fuel costs and more comfortable homes.

“This pilot will also give us the opportunity to explore the practicalities of returning to building homes as part of the revitalization of our organization.”

