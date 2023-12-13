Play Brightcove video

THIRD DAY OF POLITCAL TALKS

Political parties will return for a third day of talks at Hillsborough Castle.

Discussions surround a potential £2.5bn pound funding package to address Northern Ireland's financial troubles. The Secretary of state Chris Heaton Harris says has made clear to the parties the package is dependent on devolution returning, however politicians say more cash is needed.

PSNI DATA BREACHES

The PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher is to be questioned by the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee following the publication of an independent review into PSNI data leaks earlier this year. In August thousands of officers and staff were exposed to reprisals when some of their names, rank and other details were leaked.

FAMILY COURTS

New measures are needed to ease pressure within Northern Ireland's Family Courts. Research by Ulster University Law School highlights the barriers that underrepresented litigants face. to receive a fair hearing. Recommendations include more training and supportive resources.

SOCIAL HOUSING

The Housing Executive are to build six ultra-low energy houses as a pilot in the hope it'll become the blue print for social housing of the future. The scheme in north Belfast is the first new build project by the executive in almost 25 years.

YOUTH FUNDING

Christmas has come early for six youth projects are to benefit from almost 40 million pounds in funding from the Special EU programmes Body. It will be used for projects for disadvantaged or marginalised young people aged 14 to 24 and is the first funding by new cross border programme PeacePlus.

