Two people have been left badly shaken following a robbery in east Belfast.

Police received a report that two men entered a shop on the Ballygowan Road area with their faces covered at around 6:15am.

It was reported that the men entered the shop, tied two staff members' hands together with cable ties and forced them to sit at the back of the shop.

The men then filled bags with a large quantity of cigarettes and a sum of cash, before making off.

One of the men was described as wearing a high visibility jacket with a light coloured hoodie. The second man was described as wearing a dark coloured hoodie and a dark coloured hat.

Detectives say an investigation has been launched and have made an appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

