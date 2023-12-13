The five main political parties in Northern Ireland will meet for a third time to discuss a proposed £2.5bn financial package.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris outlined the details to party leaders on Monday as part of an attempt to stabilise the region’s finances and encourage a return of the powesharing institutions.

The package includes a lump sum to settle public sector pay claims, but requires the return of the Stormont Executive.

However, the parties have said the proposed funding is not enough.

It comes as a wave of industrial action is set to go ahead in the coming weeks by public sector workers over a long-running pay dispute.

On Tuesday health workers brought their pay protest to the front door of the Northern Ireland Office headquarters in Belfast.

Unison representatives, with one dressed up as the Grinch, delivered Christmas cards from health staff and their families addressed to Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris at Erskine House.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.