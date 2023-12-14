For vulnerable children, Christmas can be anything but magical.

50,000 kids in Northern Ireland are going without the basics like warmth, fresh food or a celebration this festive season.

The shocking figure has been highlighted by new research from Action for Children who have called on the Northern Ireland Executive to reconvene to tackle child poverty and deprivation.

Frontline workers have seen first hand the pressure on struggling families is worse than last Christmas and highlight the desperate choices parents are being forced to make.

One member of staff reports that children were walking to school with no coats and a family went without a cooker for weeks on end.

The charity's report also revealed children are worried about their peers. A third of those aged eight to 18 across the UK fear a friend or classmate will not receive presents (33 per cent) or celebrate this year (32 per cent) because their family cannot afford it.

Claire Larkin, Co-ordinator for the Northern Family Support Hub run by Action for Children said: “The demand this year has been greater than anything we have previously experienced, and it highlights the ongoing and significant impact the cost of living crisis is having on families, children and young people.

She added: “We recently spoke to one mum who was preparing herself to sit her three children down and explain that Christmas just couldn’t happen this year due to the financial difficulties she was experiencing.”

"T wo children in Northern Ireland were walking 1.5 miles to school every day in the cold weather, as the family don’t have a car and simply couldn’t afford to purchase winter coats for them.

"Many Action for Children workers’ day jobs now increasingly include having to provide poverty relief before any other support, as one admitted that most of their time ‘is taken up by making sure the children have basic provisions and warm clothing.'

Lorna Ballard, National Director, said: ‘The magic of Christmas begins in childhood. But for children on the breadline across Northern Ireland, it’s anything but magical.

"How do you give a child a Christmas to remember when you’re going without food so they can eat?

"How can they experience the joy of Christmas if it’s just another day to go to bed hungry and to wake up cold?

‘We’re seeing children without a bed sleeping on the floor with just blankets, and families phoning us crying because they have no money to feed their children.

"We know missing out on essentials like these can scar a child’s whole life. This is why the NI Executive must reconvene and do more for children and families during this brutal and ongoing cost of living crisis, as well as deliver ambitious policies to end child poverty for good.

Action for Children are encouraging the public to become a Secret Santa for local children. Read more at iamsanta.org.uk/hope.