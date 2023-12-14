Play Brightcove video

The Dean of Belfast Cathedral has begun his annual Black Santa sit-out in the city.

It's Stephen Forde's sixth year collecting donations on the steps and the 47th year of a tradition, which started in December 1976 by Dean Sammy Crooks.

Dean Crooks was dubbed Black Santa by the media because he wore a black Anglican clerical cloak to protect him from the elements, and the name has stuck for more than four decades.

This year's appeal will focus firstly on helping smaller local charities who are supporting the most disadvantaged families and individuals in our communities.

“For so many people, the past 12 months of the ‘cost of living crisis’ have been incredibly difficult,” said Dean Forde.

“Rising food bills and energy costs have the greatest impact on those who have the fewest resources. Poverty in the Northern Ireland of 2023 is real.”

Another focus will be charities working with those impacted by drug abuse in Northern Ireland.

This, the Dean said, is a ‘source of pain and anguish in our community.’

“Drugs are readily available, easily accessed, and devastating in their impact,” the Dean said.

“Drug abuse destroys lives, families and relationships and hope. And too often drug abuse takes lives, and leaves despair in its wake.”

A third priority area for this year’s appeal will be those charities and organisations who are offering bereavement support services in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic.

“Although many in our communities are emerging from the shadow of the pandemic, those who experienced the loss of someone close during those two dark years, when our normal expressions of grief were denied, are often those who struggle most and who are in the greatest need of support,” Dean Forde said.

Last year, Black Santa raised £130,000 which allowed the appeal to support 126 local charities with grants and awards of £1,000 and more.

Dean Forde will be on the steps every day until Christmas Eve, with the exception of Sunday December 17.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.