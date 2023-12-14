Police have confirmed that a 20 year old female pedestrian has died following a collision on Belfast Road, Lisbellaw, county Fermanagh.

The incident occurred around 7pm on Wednesday, 13 December.

A 25 year old man was arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

The road which was closed has now reopened. Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have captured dash-cam or other footage in the area at the time to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1600 13/12/23.

