Politics talks

Talks between the political parties and the government surrounding the multi-billion pound financial package will continue.

Last night a round table discussion ended without a deal.

The Secretary of State said further clarification is needed including firmer proposals from the parties for how a restored executive plans to deliver a transformation of public services.

Odhrán Kelly woman charged with perverting the course of justice

Detectives investigating the murder of 23-year-old Odhrán Kelly in Lurgan have charged a 30- year- old woman with perverting the course of justice.

She is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court in January.

Action for Children

Up to 50,00 children in Northern Ireland are going without basic items or a celebration this Christmas - according to Action for Children.

New research has found that 1 in 8 children is living in deprivation.

The charity has called on the Stormont Executive to reconvene to help those most in need.

Snow Patrol

Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody will return to his hometown to crown former Bangor Court House as the National Lottery’s Project of the Year.

Last year the building was transformed into a music venue with the help of a National Lottery grant of close to a million pounds.

