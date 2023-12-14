A woman has died following a three-vehicle crash in Ballymena on Friday 8 December.

Police have named the victim as 22-year-old Katya Watson from the Coleraine area.

Officers received reports shortly after midday of a collision involving a silver Vauxhall Corsa, a grey BMW 430D and a blue Volvo XC90 on the Lisnevenagh Road.

PSNI attended the scene alongside other emergency services and administered first aid.

In a statement, police confirmed that Katya - who was the driver of the silver Vauxhall Corsa - passed away from her injuries in hospital.

Detective Sergeant McIvor from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “We would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available to get in contact with us on 101, quoting reference number 701 08/12/23.

“We are especially keen to hear from the driver of a blue BMW who was driving in the southbound lane at the time of the collision.”

