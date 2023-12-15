Police are investigating a suspected sectarian hate crime after an incident at the sportsground used by the East Belfast GAA. The PSNI received a report that oil had been poured around goalposts at Henry Jones Playing Fields in Castlereagh. Investigators said they are treating the criminal damage as a hate crime. The pouring of the oil is believed to have occurred on Tuesday night.

It is the latest in a series of attacks on the grounds.

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey described it as "disgusting". The South Belfast MLA said: “Tuesday nights barbaric attack on the Henry Jones playing fields, used by East Belfast GAA, is disgusting and should be condemned by all across society.

“Disgraceful incidents like this do not represent the vast majority of people here who are focused on moving forward and on the future.

“All sporting organisations must stand together against these reckless attacks on these pitches and the clear attempt to stop the growth of Gaelic games in this area. It must stop.

“I am calling on all local political representatives to make to clear that there is no place for intimidation and that attacks on anyone playing sport must end now.”

Alliance Councillor Michael Long called on all parties to show support for East Belfast GAA. He said police are treating the criminal damage as sectarian. “I stand by East Belfast GAA after this latest hate-filled incident and I call on all parties to do the same,” said Councillor Long. “This is sadly not the first time the club has been targeted. It is beyond tiresome that a club just wanting to play sport and contribute positively to the local community once again faces this bigotry and hatred.

“I call on anyone with information on this incident to contact police with it immediately.”

