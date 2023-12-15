Play Brightcove video

Nexus, Northern Ireland's leading sexual violence support charity has had its funding for counselling for child abuse victims withdrawn.

The charity says it can no longer offer services for four to seven-year-olds and must pause support for more than 60 young people aged eight to 16.

Mary (not her real name) is the mother of a child who has been supported by Nexus. She said the service is "a lifeline".

"They helped me to support my child through the trauma they experienced at the hands of someone they should have been able to trust most in the world.

“I feel so lucky that Nexus can look after me and my baby and that we can come out the other end prepared for the road ahead.

“This support should not be down to luck, any family should be able to access this where and when they need it.

"Expecting parents, and more importantly children, to live in the community, having experienced such trauma without any support is not only unfair, but also morally wrong.”

Nexus said without specialist support, sexual abuse can have a devastating impact on children resulting in consequences such as complex trauma, low self-esteem, depression, anxiety, and self-harm.

From December 1, 2022 to December, 2023 the charity supported eight young people aged four to seven and 98 aged eight to 16.

Their current waiting time is over eight months.

Despite demand for services, counselling for child abuse victims has never been core funded by the Department of health.

Joanne Barnes, CEO, said: "Simply put, children who have experienced the most heinous abuse have never had access to centralised government funded support in Northern Ireland."

“Up until now, we have been able to respond to this need, in a limited capacity, through successful applications to grant making trusts and we are aware of ad-hoc support through individual Health and Social Care Trusts.

“However, the fact remains that our children are not given the same access to services and support as adults.

"Many adults come to us for abuse they experienced in childhood with over 50 per cent of our adult clients experiencing childhood sexual abuse and living with its effects for decades.”

The Department of Health told UTV they recognise the importance of therapeutic services for child victims of sexual abuse.

The Department provides support for victims of sexual violence, including children and young people, through the 24-7 Domestic and Sexual Abuse helpline and the Rowan Sexual Assault Referral Centre.

The Department also said that a new Domestic and Sexual Abuse Strategy and action plan is in the draft stages pending ministerial improvement when the devolved administration is restored.

In terms of youth-specific services, a spokesperson for the Department said: "HSC Trusts provide and fund services for child victims of sexual abuse, including the Child Care Centre in the Belfast HSC Trust area.

"A regional service is provided under contract for therapeutic support in relation to children and young people at risk of sexual exploitation.

"A cross-departmental Working Group has also been established to identify potential options for improving the support and services available to child victims of sexual abuse."

