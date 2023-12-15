Play Brightcove video

The prospect of a return to Stormont could be on the horizon as the DUP’s 12 party officers meet on Friday to discuss the prospect of Stormont's restoration.

Finance talks have been extended into next week as the party leaders and the Northern Ireland Office failed to reach a consensus on a deal.

On Thursday DUP leader, Sir Jefferey Donaldson, has said his party “is approaching the time for a decision”.

At Friday’s party meeting, he will have to get the party on side to get a deal that could see the return of the Stormont Executive this side of Christmas.

Stormont has been at a standstill for more than a year-and-a-half amid DUP protest action over unionist concerns around post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the UK Government “stands ready to legislate” to ensure Northern Ireland remains part of the UK’s internal market.

Mr Sunak has made clear any legislation would be dependent on the devolved government being restored in Belfast.

Jeffrey Donaldson has maintained that the ongoing finance talks are separate to negotiations around Northern Ireland’s financial position in the union and said there is “no timeline” on discussions.

