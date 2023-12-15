Play Brightcove video

Trade union members from Unite, GMB and Siptu have begun strike action over a pay.

The strike begins on Friday 15 December and will continue into Saturday with a further day of action next Friday.

The strike will halt bus and rail services causing widespread disruption on one of the busiest weekends of the year for the retail and hospitality.

Business owner Vijay Kumar told UTV that more than half of the booking's for his Belfast city centre restaurant have cancelled on what he called "hospitality's black Friday".

"Even the staff are saying how will I be able to get to work."

Transport unions have maintained that action is proportionate.

Unite spokesperson Davy Thompson said: "We haven't targeted the hospitality industry, we have taken action is a front-facing public sector area which impacts across Northern Ireland."

"We have taken action not only for a pay rise but to defend services."

Niall McNally, SIPTU, highlighted that the disruption caused by the strikes demonstrates how "essential" services are.

GMB regional organiser Peter Macklin said: “At the beginning of the month, Chris Heaton-Harris was denying he had any powers to deliver a pay increase to workers then earlier this week he tabled a completely inadequate financial package which he claimed would be enough for a public sector pay increase.

“While that has been universally rejected – his actions show that he has had the power all along to intervene and address our members’ pay claim.”

He added: “Our members are not pawns in a game of chess. They cannot be denied a cost-of-living increase because of a political stalemate.

“They deserve and need a pay increase. Responsibility for this strike lies wholly with the Secretary of State.”

The Northern Ireland Office has previously said the UK Government has no authority to negotiate pay in Northern Ireland and seeing the return of locally elected, accountable representatives remains a priority.

