Play Brightcove video

Translink strikes

Significant disruption this morning as Transport unions have started another round of strike action

Bus and train services have come to a standstill as unions demand increased pay for their members.Further industrial action is planned for tomorrow and next Friday.

The UK Government has offered a financial package which includes money to settle public sector pay disputes, but it is only conditional on the return of the Stormont Assembly.

Translink has apologised for disruption caused by the strikes.

Stormont talks

The DUP's 12 party officers are expected to meet today as talks continue to restore the Stormont Executive.

Talks at Hillsborough will resume on Monday surrounding a multi-billion pound financial package for Northern Ireland.Ballymena crash

A woman has died following a three-vehicle crash in Ballymena a week ago. The 22 year-old woman from the Coleraine area was named by police as Katya Watson.

Audit report

Local government income during the coronavirus pandemic exceeded spending for the first time since 2015. According to a Audit Office report it also found that factors like inflation has left the local government sector facing uncertainty over the future of funding.

Stolen bikes

A new social media group has been set up aiming to reunite cyclists with their stolen bikes. Cycling Ulster and the PSNI have launched the Group which will offer a chance to share images and information on found bikes, hopefully reuniting them with their owners

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.