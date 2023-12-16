Play Brightcove video

The Belfast Giants held on in the closing stages to see off the Manchester Storm and claim a 2-1 victory in the first game of their Elite League double-header at The SSE Arena, Belfast on Friday night.

Backed by an excellent 24-save night from netminder Tyler Beskorowany, winger Bobby MacIntyre’s first goal in a Giants’ jersey and defenceman Charlie Curti’s game-winner in the third period helped Adam Keefe’s men to the two points

Next up, the Belfast Giants and Storm will renew their rivalry in the second game of their double-header on Saturday at The SSE Arena, Belfast with the second leg of the Challenge Cup quarter-final against the Coventry Blaze also in Belfast on Wednesday 20th December.

