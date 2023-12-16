Play Brightcove video

DUP LETTER

The DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said the government needs to offer much more to Northern Ireland as talks over Stormont funding continue.

In a letter to party members the Lagan Valley MP said he expects Westminster to make an improvement on its current offer on Monday and work towards a substantive change in Northern Ireland's funding model.

The Government has so far offered a pay package worth 2.5 billion to encourage parties to restore the executive.

TRANSPORT STRIKE

Those working in hospitality are encouraging festive-party goers to plan their journey tonight, as they count on people turning up for their bookings amid the ongoing strikes.

It's the second consecutive day of industrial action from public transport unions. I headed into Belfast city centre earlier.

DUNMURRY PIPE BOMB

A pipe bomb has exploded in the garden of a house in Dunmurry.

Police say the device partially detonated in the Sunnymede Park area shortly after half 11 last night. Residents were evacuated from their homes before special officers carried out a full controlled explosion in a nearby playing field.

Police are investigating a possible link with a car found on fire in the Green area of Dunmurry shortly after the attack.

IRISH LEAGUE

Turning to Football and there have been a number of Irish league games over the last two days. On Friday, Carrick beat Ballymena 2-0 while Larne came out convincing 3-0 winner against Crusaders at Seaview.

A header and a penalty from Andy Ryan either side of a well worked lee Bonis goal wrapped up all 3 points for the Inver-reds.

In todays fixtures there were wins for Linfield Cliftonville, Glentoran and Dungannon Swifts

ULSTER RUGBY

In Rugby and Ulster take on Racing 92 in the Champions cup this evening at the Kingspan Stadium.

Iain Henderson will captain the side, while new signing Steven kits-off will make his first home European start for Dan Mcfarlands side.

The game gets underway at 8pm and Ulster are in need of a win having lost their opening pool match last weekend against Bath.

BELFAST GIANTS

In Ice Hockey and the Belfast Giants face off against Manchester Storm at the SSE arena tonight.

It is the second game of a double header against the storm after the giants hung on for a 2-1 win on Friday.

Head coach Adam Keefe praised his players for the victory which he said was one of the best performances of the season.

