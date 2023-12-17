DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has accused the TUV of putting up posters outside one of his party's offices.

The posters which say, 'Stop DUP sell-out', were erected outside the party's office in Lisburn.

Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said on social media that he believed the TUV were behind the posters.

The posters have also been put up in areas across Northern Ireland.

Writing on X, Sir Jeffrey said the people who put up the posters were captured on CCTV doing it and that he would not be intimidated.

"These cowards will not deter me from doing my job," he said.

DUP deputy leader Gavin Robinson said: "The DUP will not be intimidated or influenced by such shadowy behaviour from those afraid to identify themselves."

The TUV have been contacted for a response.

It comes as cross-party talks to resolve Stormont's worsening financial situation are due to resume at Hillsborough Castle on Monday. It's expected that the government will improve the 2.5 billion pounds package it offered last week, if the parties reform an Executive.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson wrote to party members over the weekend to say negotiations with the government over the Windsor Framework are continuing.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.