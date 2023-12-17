Man charged by PSNI in connection to £100,000 drug seizure in Dungannon

Police have charged a man to court following the discovery of Class A and Class B drugs in Dungannon.

The 39-year-old has been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

He is also charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition in suspicious circumstances.The charges relate to the seizure of drugs, with a combined estimated street value of £100,000, in the Coalisland Road area on Friday, 15th December.He is due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 18th December.

Two other people - a 23-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man - arrested following these searches have been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

