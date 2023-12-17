Back to back World champion gymnast Rhys McClenaghan has been named RTE’s Sportsperson of the Year for 2023.

The 24-year-old was picked ahead boxer Katie Taylor and Irish Rugby international Johnny Sexton, who announced his retirement after the World Cup.

The Newtownards man won a second gold on the pommel horse at the European Championships in April before defending his world title in Antrewp in October.

Elsewhere, Londonderry sprinter Jason Smyth was inducted into the RTÉ Sport Hall of Fame

Smyth, was the fastest Paralympian until 2021.

He won six Paralympic gold medals, eight world championship titles and six Europeans during his career.

Ireland Rugby head coach Andy Farrell was awarded the Manager of the Year award while Brighton striker Evan Ferguson won Young Sportsperson of the Year.

