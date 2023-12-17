Play Brightcove video

POLITICAL TALKS

All-party talks to resolve Stormont's worsening financial situation are due to resume at Hillsborough Castle tomorrow.

It's expected that the government will improve the 2.5 billion pounds package it offered last week, if the parties reform an Executive.

Hopes of a deal before Christmas are fading after the DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson wrote to his party members yesterday, to say negotiations with the government over the Windsor Framework are continuing.

PALESTINE RALLY

Hundreds of campaigners took part in a pro-Palestine rally in Belfast earlier to protest against America's ongoing support for Israel.

Protestors walked from Queen's University to the US Consulate in Stranmillis.

Earlier this week the United States voted against a ceasefire in Gaza at the UN General Assembly. The UK abstained from the vote.

SENSORY GARDEN

Now with just eight more sleeps until Christmas, Santa and his elves are busy preparing presents for children across the world.

But Mr Claus found time in his schedule to visit the Mencap Centre in Belfast to mark the opening of a new nursery school.

ULSTER RUGBY

In Rugby and Ulster secured a comfortable bonus point win in their champions cup tire against Racing 92 at the Kingspan Stadium last night.

Dan McFarland's men scored three tries in the first half in a convincing display which saw them go 21-5 up at the break.

It was a much needed win for Ulster having lost their first match of the competition against Bath.

RTE SPORTS PERSONALITY

Back to back world champion gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan has won the RTE Sports personality of the year award at a ceremony in Dublin last night.

The 24 year old won a second gold on the pommel horse at the European Championships in April before defending his world title in Antwerp in October.

McClenaghan was shortlisted alongside Ireland captain Jonny Sexton.

BELFAST GIANTS

Now the Belfast Giants came out 3-2 winners against the Manchester Storm last night to make it back to back wins.

But the game marked the annual Teddy Bear toss, as hundreds of stuffed toys were thrown on to the ice to be donated to children who will spend Christmas in hospitals across Northern Ireland.

