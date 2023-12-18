Political leaders and the Northern Ireland Secretary will reconvene on Monday at Hillsborough Castle to discuss a £2.5bn financial package contingent on Stormont's return.

The figure proposed by the government would resolve outstanding public sector pay demands and a new fiscal floor for Northern Ireland, is dependent on Stormont's restoration.

Northern Ireland has been without a devolved government for almost two years amid DUP protest action around post-Brexit trading arrangements.

There had been hopes that an agreement was close, with the government keen to restore devolution before Christmas.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has maintained negotiations around Northern Ireland's economic and constitutional position within the UK and financial discussions are separate.

In a statement on Saturday, the DUP party leader told members the Government needs to offer “much more” and there is still more work needed on the finance deal.

Leaders from the other main parties have agreed that the proposed sum of £2.5bn is not enough.

Although Sinn Fein MP John Finucane called on Donaldson to “seize momentum” behind the talks and to return to powersharing.

The Northern Ireland Office said the discussions resuming on Monday will build on last week’s talks around public finances and ensuring that the Executive is able to “return on a stable footing”.

Officials from the Government and Northern Ireland Civil Service will be in attendance to finalise the technical details of the finance package.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said: “I welcome the constructive discussions we had with the parties over the last week.

“The parties have had time to consider the generous package offered by the Government to support Northern Ireland’s public services in the event that the Executive is restored.

“I look forward to discussing final details with the parties over the coming days.”

