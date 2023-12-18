Great-grandmother turned away from her local hospital due to her age

A great grandmother has been turned away from her hospital for minor injuries in Downpatrick because she was over the age of 65.

The 84-year-old women attended the Downe Hospital after sustaining a head injury from a fall.

Instead, she was told to travel to the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald 20 miles away, to receive stitches.

Speaking to UTV the woman said, "I was in Downpatrick and I tripped over a kerb and hit my head. I had a cut above my eye and there was a lot of blood. An ambulance man and nurse I know stopped to help me.

"She rang the Downe Hospital to say my daughter would be taking me up. They asked how old I was and when she said I was over 80 they told her they couldn't treat over 65's and that I would have to go to Ulster hospital.

"My daughter took me to the Ulster hospital and the staff couldn't believe the Downe Hospital wouldn't treat the cut."

Colin McGrath SDLP MLA said, "The understanding of local people is that a minor injuries unit is there for minor injuries and on this occasion we had somebody that was over 80 that had a minor injury presented and was told to go to the Ulster hospital.

"Now unfortunately that means that we are starting to get pressure on places like the Ulster with lots of people going to it and yet we have a minor injury unit at the Downe in Downpatrick.

"We need to get urgent clarity as to how this happened because the service should be there and functioning for people for when it is needed."

In response, the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust said:

"At weekends, over 65 year old's with a head injury are not routinely seen there due to the high risk of pathology or other injuries requiring medical assessment.

"If emergency department treatment is not necessary a patient over 65 with a head injury would be directed to the consultant led minor injuries unit at the Ulster hospital.'

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.