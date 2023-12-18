A 52 year-old man has appeared in court accused of stirring up hatred after sectarian graffiti was scrawled on property in Enniskillen.

Noel Patrick Mullane from Mullaghmeen Road, Ballinamallard is accused of displaying written material on 23 November which was threatening, abusive or insulting, intending to stir up hatred or arouse fear.

The charge relates to the spraying of ‘IRA’ on a wall at the Clinton Centre close to the cenotaph in Enniskillen.

It is further alleged on the same date he damaged a wall and door in a nearby bar as well as walls belonging to both the Clinton Centre and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

In addition, when arrested on 1 December, Mullane was allegedly in possession of a quantity of cannabis.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court all charges could be connected.

Mullane spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded him on continuing bail terms to return to court on 27 January.

At the time the graffiti was discovered on the Clinton Centre wall police confirmed the incident was being treated as a hate crime and potentially linked to other instances of criminal damage in the area.

The centre, which is in the Belmore Street area of Enniskillen, was officially opened by former United States President Bill Clinton in 2002 and is situated close to the scene of the 1987 Remembrance Day bomb which killed 12 people.

