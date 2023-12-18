Detectives in Derry are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was shot in Curryneirin on Sunday, 17 December. Police received a report just around 7pm from the ambulance service that a man in his 20s had been shot in the Ridgeway Drive area.

A child and two other adults were in the property at the time.

It was reported a shot had been fired at a house and a man inside had sustained an injury to his thigh and was treated at hospital.

Detectives believe a number of masked men were involved in the shooting and may have fled in a dark-coloured vehicle.A PSNI spokesperson said: "This was a brutal attack which has left the victim, not just physically injured but also traumatised.

"It is abhorrent that those who carried out this savage attack gave no thought to their victim, let alone anyone else in the house, including a young child.

"This was a reckless attack that could have resulted in someone being killed, and it is fortunate we are not dealing with such a tragic outcome today. “There is no justification for this type of violence and attacks like these not only place the victim at risk, but also the local community.Anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have any information or footage that could assist police with their enquiries should contact 101, quoting reference number 1410 of 17/12/23.A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.