Police are appealing for information after reports of a burglary at a house in the Rossbay area of Clooney, Derry in the early hours of Sunday, 17 December.

A 90 year old woman was alone in the house. Masked men broke into her home, one barricaded the pensioner in her bedroom whilst others sought out cash and valuables.

Before the burglars left, the phone line was cut to prevent the victim from seeking help.

Whilst the woman was physically unharmed and nothing was stolen, she was left shaken.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We received a report that three men, described as wearing dark clothing with hoods up and faces covered, had gained entry to a house in the area at around 4.00am this morning by smashing a pane of glass in the rear door."A woman in her 90s was alone in the property and was prevented from leaving her bedroom by one of the men while the other two ransacked her home. At this stage, it is not believed that anything was stolen."Before leaving empty-handed, the men cut the internal wire to the phone to prevent the woman from seeking assistance, leaving her unable to raise the alarm until 7.00am.The spokesperson continued: "This intrusion was undoubtedly a frightening experience, although we are thankful that the woman was physically unharmed."It's particularly abhorrent that the actions of these criminals left an older person in such a vulnerable position, unable to seek help from her family. "Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident. We have reason to believe that this burglary may be linked to three other suspected attempted break-ins in the area overnight.“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or who may have relevant doorbell or CCTV footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 401 of 17/12/23."Everyone has the right to feel safe and protected in their own home. If you have any concerns around your security, please contact police and ask to speak to your local Crime Prevention Officer. We would also appeal to our local community to keep an eye on any elderly or vulnerable neighbours."A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org