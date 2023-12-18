Play Brightcove video

Finance talks resume

All-party talks to resolve the deadlock at Stormont continue at Hillsborough Castle on Monday.

It is expected the government will improve on the £2.5 billion package it offered last week, if the parties reform an Executive.

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson wrote to party members over the weekend to say negotiations with the government over the Windsor Framework are continuing.

DUP accuses TUV of erecting 'sell-out' posters

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson accused the TUV of "engaging in shadowy behaviour" as he blamed the party for putting up posters with the slogan "stop DUP sellout", on lamposts outside his constituency office. The TUV said posters are not intimidation.

Mairtin MacGabhann honoured by Ulster University

A Belfast father who campaigns for a new heart for his young son will be named Ulster University's post graduate student of the year.

Mairtin MacGabhann along with son Daithi, who's been on the organ transplant list for more than 2000 days, inspired a change in Northern Ireland's organ donation laws earlier this year.

Baby loss unit opens in Western Trust

A new bearevement room at the South West Acute Hospital is to open at the Western Trust. The improved 'forget me not' suite provides a private space for those affected by baby loss in Fermanagh and Omagh. Bereaved parents will be among those taking part in the ceremony.

Pro-palestine rally in Belfast

Hundreds of campaigners took part in a pro-Palestine rally in Belfast yesterday, to protest against America's ongoing support for Israel.

Protestors walked from Queen's University to the US Consulate in Stranmillis.

Last week the United States voted against a ceasefire in Gaza at the UN General Assembly.

