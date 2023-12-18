The DUP has ruled out a deal to restore devolution in Northern Ireland before Christmas, UTV understands.

The government was hoping to restore Stormont before parliament finishes for the holidays on Tuesday.

There was hope that a restoration deal was close, but the DUP have confirmed that the process is not yet complete.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party will "not be calendar led".

Talks at Hillsborough Castle are set to continue on Monday.

Updates to follow.

