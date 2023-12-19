Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has said it is time for decisions to be made on Stormont's restoration.

The Northern Ireland Secretary made his final offer of a financial package worth £3.3 billion as five days of talks at Hillsborough Castle concluded on Tuesday.

Heaton-Harris said the "generous" financial package aimed at stabilising Stormont addressed the concerns raised by Northern Ireland parties.

The Secretary of State explained that talks are over and a final financial offer is on the table.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said that an agreement with the UK Government over his party’s concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements had yet to be reached.

Sinn Fein president Mary-Lou McDonald said it is “regrettable” that parties are continuing to wait for the DUP to make a decision.

“I know for people all across the north, perhaps most especially for public sector workers, it’s a matter of deep disappointment that we head into Christmas with no Executive and that they’re left in the cold to argue for decent pay, pay parity", she added.

Alliance party leader Naomi Long said negotiations in relation to the Windsor Framework have concluded and “there is no wiggle room in that”.

“To be honest, this is starting to feel a bit like a bad breakup, where one person has listed themselves on Facebook as single and the other one is still claiming it’s complicated,” she said.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said Heaton-Harris was “very clear” that negotiations have concluded and the focus had shifted to the process.

“Issues that have been raised by the DUP, and we haven’t been in the room, the Secretary of State is now saying he has answered all of those.

“The process is when you start bringing everybody else into this and tell us where you are.

