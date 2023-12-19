Play Brightcove video

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said it is now the time for decisions to be made on the restoration of power sharing in Northern Ireland. He said the government had presented a "generous" financial package of around £3bn which would be available the moment an Executive was restored.

The DUP, however, said they were yet to find agreement on the Windsor Framework talks aimed at resolving issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol and the money on offer fell short.

Mr Heaton-Harris said the package on offer constitutes a 24% increase in funding for Northern Ireland with the aim of resolving a number of issues with the region's finances.

He said the talks had concluded but he was available to offer clarification on any issues at any time.

Details of the package include:

More than £500million towards resolving public sector pay disputes

£1bn for transformation of public services

£15m to assist the PSNI in dealing with the fall out from the 2023 data breach

The Secretary of State also said there was a proposal for an enhanced investment zone as well as money to address concerns around existing debt and health waiting lists.

Mr Heaton-Harris said he was disappointment that there was no deal to restore power sharing before Christmas.

He added that the Windsor Framework talks were ready to be resolved on the restoration of the institutions.

He said: “It is disappointing that there will not be a new Executive up and running to take up this offer and deliver it for the people of Northern Ireland before Christmas. However, this package is on the table and will remain there, available on day one of an incoming Northern Ireland Executive to take up. This is a generous package.” He added: “The UK Government has also held extensive talks with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on the Windsor Framework over the last eight months. “From our perspective, those talks, all the issues of substance have reached a conclusion.” Mr Heaton-Harris continued: “These financial talks have concluded and there is a financial package worth in excess of £3bn on the table should the Executive be restored. “From our perspective the Windsor Framework talks, all issues of substance have effectively concluded, but we are always happy to answer concerns and questions on this. It is now the time for decisions to be made.”

Responding DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said there was not yet the basis for the financial stability that Northern Ireland needs.

On the Windsor Framework he said there was not yet agreement between his party and the government.

He added: "We are not for giving up".

