DUP stands firm that Northern Ireland power sharing talks will continue

Confusion reigns between the DUP and the Government as Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris says discussions with the party on the Windsor Framework have concluded.

The announcement by Chris Heaton-Harris on Tuesday appeared to surprise DUP leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who stated there was no indication that the talks have came to end or that their issues had been resolved.

When questioned about DUP's stance, Head of Alliance Naomi Long said, "This is starting to feel like a bad breakup where one person has listed themselves on Facebook as single and the other as its complicated. These talks are over."

The government has placed an improved financial package of £3.3billion with the aim to put Northern Ireland in a firm financial footing, based on a deal being agreed.

Chris Heaton-Harris said the talks had concluded with the substantive discussions resolved on both finance and the Windsor Framework.

The Government has been involved in separate talks processes with the DUP over the Windsor Framework with hopes to resolve issues surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol. The talks had taken place over eight months.

Over the last week, the four largest parties in the region have also taken part in talks with the UK Government, about Northern Ireland’s budget crisis.

Speaking after talks concluded, Mr Heaton-Harris said: “It is disappointing that there will not be a new Executive up and running to take up this offer and deliver it for the people of Northern Ireland before Christmas.

“However, this package is on the table and will remain there, available on day one of an incoming Northern Ireland Executive to take up.”

He added: “The UK Government has also held extensive talks with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on the Windsor Framework over the last eight months.

“From our perspective, those talks, all the issues of substance, have reached a conclusion.”

Mr Heaton-Harris continued: “These financial talks have concluded and there is a financial package worth in excess of £3bn on the table should the Executive be restored.

“From our perspective the Windsor Framework talks, all issues of substance have effectively concluded, but we are always happy to answer concerns and questions on this.

“It is now the time for decisions to be made.”

But Sir Jeffrey said there had not yet been agreement on issues of concern around Northern Ireland trade with the rest of the UK.

He said: “In relation to the Windsor Framework, the Northern Ireland Protocol and the discussions we’ve been having with the UK Government, we are very clear, there is not yet agreement finalised on the issues of substance and we will continue to engage with the Government to get to the point where that agreement is reached.

“We are not for giving up, we want to get this right, it is important for the future of Northern Ireland within the United Kingdom that we secure the change that is required to restore our place within the United Kingdom and its internal market.”

On the financial package offered to restore Stormont, Sir Jeffrey said: “We will study the other aspects of the offer that has been presented by the Secretary of State, we will consider that.

“It remains our view that there is not yet a basis within that financial offer to deliver the financial stability that Northern Ireland needs in the years ahead.”

