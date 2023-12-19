Gardaí have confirmed a man has died after a two-vehicle crash in County Donegal.

The fatal accident occurred on the N14, Manorcunningham on the evening of Monday, 18 December, 2023 around 7pm

A male passenger in his 30s died in the crash.

A post mortem is set to take place at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Both drivers are being treated for their injures which are believed to be non-life threatening.

The N14 at Carrickballydooey is currently closed with diversions in place so Garda Investigators can examine the scene.

Gardaí in Letterkenny Garda Station are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them.

Road users who were in the area at the time and may have information or camera footage that could assist inquires are asked to make this available.

Letterkenny Garda Station can be contacted on 074 916 7100 or reports can be made via the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111,

Ref: PR20943/2023