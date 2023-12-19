Play Brightcove video

Pupils from a special school in Newry have been paid a visit by VIP guests in the run up to Christmas.

Despite the inclement weather, Santa Claus and Mrs Claus travelled from Lapland (on this occasion, Kilkeel) to surprise dozens of children at Rathore School with just one week to go until Christmas Day.

Santa's method of travel had to be changed last minute due to the cloudy and rainy weather which hung over the south east on Monday.

Plans were in place for an arrival by helicopter, rather than sleigh, but the festive couple arrived by road - but it style.

Escorted by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Santa and Mrs Claus arrived to the sounds of jingling bells and singing voices.

Pupils at Rathore are aged 3 to 19 and all lives with learning difficulties and complex needs.

Principal Caroline Curry said the visit was a highlight in the school calendar.

"Every single year we make such a big deal about Christmas," she said.

"It's such a special time of year for our children and every year it gets bigger and better.

"Here at Rathore School we are all about creating lifelong memories for our children. "Our children are sometimes with us for 16 years of their education. so we only get one shot at this so we make sure they've got the most memorable and special Christmases."

Pupils' Christmas wish lists were heard by Santa and Mrs Claus inside with all children hoping for a festive season like no other.

The countdown is on.

