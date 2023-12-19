Play Brightcove video

The fifth and final day of finance talks will take place on Tuesday, Doug Beattie has said.

The Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris, is expected to outline next steps as he hosts representatives from Northern Ireland's largest political parties.

Speaking outside the venue before talks got underway, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said there could be a “soft acceptance” of a deal before Christmas which would see Stormont restored in the new year.

Mr Beattie said: “I imagine this will be the last day of negotiations in regards to finances.

“The Secretary of State (Chris Heaton-Harris) is here. Yesterday was about marking time, treading water.

“But we are here now with the Secretary of State where he will make some decisions in regard to the finances.

“But I believe this could be the last day. What we are given is what we are given and we are going to have to go and make our decisions as political parties.

“I cannot envisage us being back here tomorrow. As far as the wider negotiations are concerned we have to see where they are.

"I still have the belief that there will not be a deal before Christmas but I do believe there may be a soft acceptance of a deal before Christmas running into the new year.”

Updates to follow.

