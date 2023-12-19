A patient who kicked a female paramedic and spat blood in a police officer’s mouth has been jailed for five months.

George Samuel McConnell also tried to vandalise ambulance equipment after being brought to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

A judge described the 32-year-old’s drink-fuelled outburst of violence as “outrageous”.

McConnell, of Parkview in Lisburn, Co Antrim, admitted charges of assaulting an ambulance worker, attempted criminal damage and two counts of assault on police.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard two PSNI officers attended the hospital to provide assistance after he had attacked the paramedic on September 30 this year.

“While treating him he kicked her to the chest and started to kick equipment within the ambulance,” a Crown lawyer said.

McConnell then targeted the policeman and policewoman when they arrived at the scene.

“He spat blood at the two constables, hitting both in the face and also in the mouth (of one of them),” the prosecutor added.

Defence counsel Peter Coiley acknowledged: “It was absolutely deplorable behaviour.”

Agreeing with the barrister’s assessment, District Judge Steven Keown said: “It was outrageous.”

Mr Coiley told the court McConnell has no memory of the incident and cannot provide an explanation for his behaviour.

He indicated the defendant had consumed a “vast” amount of alcohol, with ambulance staff also suspecting that it was a drug-induced attack.

Imposing five months custody, Judge Keown warned the defendant that any repeat will result in him spending even more time behind bars.

He said: “The stakes are higher… this can’t happen again Mr McConnell if you don’t want to be in jail for a long time.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.