Hillsborough talks

The Secretary of State will continue to host round table talks with the political parties at Hillsborough Castle over a financial package for Northern Ireland.

This comes after the DUP indicated there will be no deal to return to Stormont before Christmas.

Sinn Fein says the DUP is showing a lack of leadership with the party insisting it is "condition led not calendar led".

Northern Ireland Business Alliance

A group of business leaders has written to political parties urging them to press forward and reach an agreement.

The Northern Ireland Business Alliance says action and leadership is needed to allow for public sector transformation and economic growth.

Jon McCourt

A high profile campaigner against institutional abuse is to be given the freedom of the city of Derry and Strabane.

Jon McCourt will receive the honor this afternoon. It follows a vote by the council earlier this year.

Derry Shooting

A man in his 20s has been shot in Londonderry while a child was in the property at the time.Police say the attack by masked men on Sunday evening in Ridgeway Drive was brutal and reckless .

The victim was taken to hospital with a thigh injury

