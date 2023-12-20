Police have attended the scene of a serious road traffic collision in east Belfast.

It happened on the Upper Newtownards Road, close to the junction with Summerhill Avenue on Wednesday morning.

The crash appears to involve a motorcycle. The road has been closed in both directions.

Motorists have been advised to seek an alternative route for their journey.

