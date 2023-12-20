A fresh appeal has been made for information over the "shockingly violent and vicious" death of a man in Belfast just days before Christmas 10 years ago.

Basil McAfee, 50, was found dead in his home in north Belfast on December 20 , 2013.

The PSNI's Major Investigation Team are probing the murder, and their renewed appeal for information is backed by a reward of up to £20,000 from the charity Crimestoppers.

The appeal includes a specific request for two women who may have information that could assist the investigation to get in touch.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said police believe Mr McAfee was beaten around the head with a sharp implement and then stabbed.

She said: "Mr McAfee was found dead in the living room of his home in Henderson Avenue, just off the Cavehill Road, on the afternoon of Friday December 20 2013. He was last seen alive the previous evening.

"The 50-year-old suffered a shockingly violent and vicious death. I believe he was beaten about the head with a sharp implement and then stabbed.

"This attack took place in what should have been the safety of his own home, with a number of items then taken from the house."

She said Mr McAfee's family are "left tortured with thoughts of how their loved one died".

"Their run-up to Christmas - a happy time for many - is once again full of sadness," she said.

"This was a cruel attack, and one which shocked an entire community. I am asking anyone with information to please search their conscience and speak to our team.

"I am particularly keen to hear from two women who took a taxi from outside licensed premises on the Dublin Road, Belfast, on Wednesday December 18 2013 at approximately 11pm.

"The two were dropped off at Henderson Avenue, and made their way into Basil's home. I am asking you to get in touch with us on 101, as you may have information that could assist our investigation."

A spokesperson for the charity Crimestoppers said information can be given anonymously.

"With Crimestoppers, computer IP addresses are never traced. Telephone calls are never recorded, there is no caller line display and no 1471 facility. We are independent of the police and guarantee complete anonymity," they said.

"The reward will only be payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers and not to the police.

"A reward code must be asked for when speaking to our Contact Centre or when completing an anonymous online form via our website."

