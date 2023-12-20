A man has been charged in connection with a "significant" police seizure of Class A drugs.

The drugs, with an estimated street value of £10m, were found following searches of a lorry in the Jonesborough area of Co Armagh on 11 December.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including possession of Class A controlled drugs, driving while disqualified and paying for sexual services.

Police said he is due to appear before Newry Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

