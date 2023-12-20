Play Brightcove video

Stormont talks

The Secretary of State has said talks aimed at restoring Stormont are over.

Chris Heaton-Harris spoke after cross party discussions at Hillsborough Castle yesterday, when the Government offered a new pay package of 3.3 billion pounds if an Executive is formed.

However the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party has not reached any agreement.

Murder appeal

Detectives have made a renewed appeal for information in connection with the murder of Basil McAfee.

The 50-year-old was found dead in his north Belfast home on Henderson Avenue exactly ten years ago.

The appeal is backed by a reward of £20,000 from Crimestoppers.

PPE stock

More than £40m worth of PPE stock purchased during the pandemic in Northern Ireland, is at risk of not being used before it goes out of date.

That's according to a report by the Audit Office into central government accounts in 2023.

Landfill sites

Landfill sites could be turned into renewable energy as a £9m factory, which makes sustainable fuels with the help of Nasa technology, will open here next year.

The Renovare fuels site in Craigmore, is the first in Europe and will produce 2 million litres of renewable energy annually.

