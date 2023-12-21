The former Belfast mayor Niall Ó Donnghaile is stepping down from the Seanad for health reasons.

Mr Ó Donnghaile, a former Sinn Féin press officer, represented the Pottinger district on Belfast City Council and has been a senator in the Republic since 2016.

The 38-year-old said he had been unable to attend the Oireachtas since the summer on the advice of his doctor.

"It has been a great pleasure over the course of many years to first of all serve the people of the Short Strand as a councillor, the people of Belfast as Mayor and latterly giving a voice to those in the north in the Seanad," he said.

"But the time is now right for me to step aside from this public role.

"I want to thank those who have supported me over the years and to my family and friends, particularly in the Short Strand, and to my party colleagues for their support during my time in frontline politics."

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said: "I want to wish Niall Ó Donnghaile the very best for the future as he announces his resignation from the Seanad.

"Niall has served in the Seanad for almost eight years giving voice to northern nationalists in the Oireachtas.

"I hope that Niall can overcome the health challenges that he has had to deal with over the past number of months, and I wish him and his family the very best for the future."

