A man has escaped injury after a petrol bomb attack in Larne.

Police said the device was thrown at the front door of a property in Circular Road in the early hours of Thursday.

It did not smash but caused "minor scorch damage" to the roof.

"At around 4am this morning, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service made a report to police that a petrol bomb was thrown at the door of a property in the area, following a call they had received about a fire," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"It was also reported that a man was inside the property at the time of the incident but was thankfully not injured."

Police investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing and anyone with further information has been asked to come forward.

