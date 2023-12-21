Two men have been charged following the seizure of £50,000 worth of Class A drugs in Londonderry.

The drugs were found after police stopped a vehicle on the Foyle Bridge on Wednesday.

A 43-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

A 46-year-old man was charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and various motoring related offences.

Both men are due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.