Road users across Northern Ireland have been advised to take extra care amid a yellow warning for strong wind on Thursday morning.

There have been reports of travel disruption due to fallen trees and debris in some areas as the region braces for Storm Pia.

Police said: "Officers have been assisting with traffic control whilst local roads are being cleared of any obstructions, and we thank you for your patience as we continue to do so.

"A yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office is currently in place for wind and we are advising road users to exercise caution.

"Please drive slowly to minimize the impact of wind gusts and also be aware of high-sided vehicles on more exposed roads.

"If you must travel, please bear the prevailing conditions in mind. Road users should also be advised of longer travel times for journeys.

"Consider the potential risks before you leave. Do not place yourself or others in unnecessary danger."

The Met Office weather warning covers all counties and runs until 9pm.

Forecasters said some bus, train and ferry services could also be affected, and short term loss of power and other services is possible.

They said coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves, and there could also be delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.